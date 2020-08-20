As SA feels the cold, at least cough syrup and hearty foods are cheaper

Cough mixtures, along with several food products that are hearty and perfect for the cold weather that has swept through the country, are slightly more affordable at the moment.

This was according to Stats SA on Wednesday.

Referring to a report on the Consumer Price Index, Stats SA listed these food items as stewing beef, custard, hot chocolate and peanut butter.

Cough mixtures, which usually went for about R47.89 per 100ml, were now averaging about R46.39.

While the average price of stewing beef was R92.87, Stats SA reported that it had gone down to R86.77.