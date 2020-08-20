I didn’t raise him like that, says mom of man implicated in KZN killings

The mother of a 41-year-old man who allegedly committed suicide after being implicated and arrested for the murders of five women in Mtwalume, on KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast, says if her son was guilty then he deserved what he got.

The 62-year-old widow has been emotionally burdened with the accusations levelled against her son, Mduduzi Mafutha Khomo, which have left their family fearing for their lives.

TimesLIVE has decided not to name the woman over those fears.

The community of Mtwalume has been left reeling in the wake of the murders, which are believed to be the work of a serial killer.