Pint of order: MP accused of shopping for alcohol during online parliament sitting

DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo has been accused of shopping for alcohol during an online parliamentary session on Wednesday.

About 10 minutes into a question-and-answer session with peace and security cluster ministers on Wednesday, a video of a man walking at a supermarket flashed across the screens.

It showed a man’s legs. He was wearing blue denim jeans and black shoes. Behind him was a trolley filled with what appeared to be bottles of alcohol.

The footage came through as African Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe was asking a follow-up question to police minister Bheki Cele about the work of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

As soon as Cele responded to Meshoe, EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini, rising on a point of order, identified the man as Mhlongo.

“Tsepo Mhlongo was busy within Tops. Can we please ensure that this comrade gets out of the liquor [store] and comes to the work of parliament because the guy’s in Tops as we speak,” she said.