BREAKING | Ebuhlanti, Eastern Beach remain closed under lockdown level 2

Pakati said Ebuhlanti and the Eastern Beach will remain closed and will allow gradual phasing in of operations which will be announced to the public at a later stage.

“Residents are advised to use all the other picnic spots and beaches which are opened,” Pakati said.

“In the same light we will still be decisive in enforcing the current regulations of the lockdown, more particularly on ensuring the curfew is adhered to, that restaurants adhere to the imposed limitations and ensuring that there are compliance officers placed at all beaches and picnic spots.”

“We must remember that it is the risk adjusted strategy that has been moved to level 2, not the virus. The coronavirus still exists, it is still highly infectious and is destructive to human life.”

By Bhongo Jacob – DispatchLIVE