Gauteng company bank accounts holding nearly R40m frozen in PPE scandal

The Special Tribunal of SA has granted an urgent order freezing nearly R40m in the bank accounts of 40 companies in Gauteng involved in supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic.

The accounts include those belonging to Ledla Structural Development, Royal Bhaca Projects and Mediwaste — companies at the centre of an unfolding PPE scandal.

Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho said that Judge Billy Mothle had granted an order on Thursday to freeze R38.7m held in the company accounts.

“In the papers before the Special Tribunal, Ledla Structural Development (Pty) Ltd was awarded a contract by the Gauteng department of health for the supply of Covid-19 items, which the Special Investigating Unit contends was unlawfully, irregularly and corruptly awarded, and at prices which were grossly inflated way in excess of market-related prices.”

Makgotho said the contract was awarded on April 6.