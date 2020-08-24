‘If alcohol was consumed only at home, they would not have died’: Bheki Cele on metro police deaths in Tshwane

Police minister Bheki Cele, who supported the suspension of alcohol sales during the coronavirus lockdown, expressed anger on Monday at the death of Tshwane metro police officers in a collision involving a suspected drunk driver.

The incident happened at the weekend, just days after the alcohol sales ban was lifted.

“The lives of these young officers were cut short by a man who chose to drink and act irresponsibly. While the alcohol ban has been lifted under lockdown level 2, it still remains the responsibility of those who consume alcohol to do so without putting themselves and those around them in danger,” said Cele.

“If alcohol was consumed at home as per government’s directive, the loss of lives could have been avoided.”

He suggested that besides breaking the law on drinking and driving, the motorist and his passenger had also broken the curfew which states people must be indoors by 10pm.

The three officers died after a head-on collision in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Three Tshwane metro cops killed in car crash with suspected drunk driver