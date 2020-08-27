Eastern Cape farm attacks triple in four years

Farm attacks have tripled in four years in the Eastern Cape, and as Covid-19 took hold this year, stock thieves plundered livestock worth almost R18m in three months.

Startling statistics revealed by the provincial government in response to questions fired off to the legislature by the DA, has prompted the party to demand an immediate rural safety summit bringing together the Eastern Cape government and stakeholders.

Drones, special police units, ramped-up intelligence gathering, state money for farm and village patrols run by the community and private security firms, needed to be put on the table urgently, said longserving DA MPL Bobby Stevenson, who is the party’s shadow safety and security MEC.

On Wednesday, Stevenson tore into the farm and rural crime statistics released by provincial safety and security MEC Weziwe TikanaGxothiwe in response to the questions.

Stevenson said they now knew that:

● There were 74 farm attacks in the province in the 2019/20 financial year;

Addo is a farm attack hotspot with 14 of 74 attacks occurring there

● Farm attacks rose from 26 in 2016/17 to 34 in 2017/18 and 48 in 2018/19; and

● Addo is a farm attack hotspot with 14 of the 74 attacks occurring there.

Stevenson said: “The official crime statistics released last month showed the Eastern Cape, along with the Free State, had the highest number of farm murders in the country, with 12 people murdered on farms in each province.”