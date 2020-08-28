Man, 23, killed in suspected mob justice in Sada

Nine people were this week arrested on charges of murder and public violence following a mob justice incident that led to the death of a 23-year-old man in Sada, Whittlesea.

Cases of murder and public violence were opened and police investigation led to the arrest of nine suspects, aged between 23 and 63, police spokesperson captain Namhla Mdleleni said in a statement.

“Two suspects have been linked to the murder and charged, while seven have been charged for public violence and possession of dangerous weapons,” the statement said. The 63-year-old is also linked to a separate murder case.

According to the police, the suspects, who accused the deceased of theft, went to his home on Wednesday night and forcefully took him to a nearby school where they allegedly assaulted him.

“Police were summoned and, on arrival at the scene, they found a group of people and the deceased who had visible bruises on his body.”

Eastern Cape police provincial commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, has welcomed the arrest of the suspects. She has equally strongly condemned the “senseless” murder of the 23-year-old man. “We outrightly condemn the murder in the strongest way and we will not allow callous criminals to terrorise people they suspect of being involved in crime and criminal activities in their areas.

“Violent and unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated. We urge the community to stand together and stop these illegal activities. There is no justification in taking the law into their own hands and under no circumstances will we allow this to happen. Those responsible for the murder will be arrested and brought before court,” Ntshinga said.