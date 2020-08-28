Man accused of ‘executing’ former girlfriend at EC school appears in court

The man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend execution-style at an Eastern Cape school on Monday morning appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Avumile Mbuyiseli Nodongwe, 29, allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, Noloyiso Gengqa, 35, at Mandleni Junior Secondary School in Xunu village, near Mthatha, in full view of her colleagues.

Gengqa worked as a cleaner at the school.

Nodongwe told the court that he would be represented by a private attorney.

About 40 people who opposed bail picketed outside the court.

State prosecutor Vusumzi Stokwe told the court that the accused was facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.