Eastern Cape prison warder accused of beating wife to death with baton

An Eastern Cape prison warder has been charged with murder after allegedly beating his wife to death with a baton at the home they shared in Aliwal North on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Moitheri Bojabotseha said police and a hostage negotiator went to a house in Cathcart Street.

They forced their way inside and found the man’s wife — also a department of correctional services official — dead on the floor.

“The body of a woman [was found] lying on her back on the floor in their bedroom with bruises on her body and two batons next to her,” said Bojabotseha.

Preliminary investigations indicated that an argument between the couple led to a physical attack.

The man, who was inside the house, was arrested and will appear in the Aliwal North magistrate’s court on Monday.

By Jeff Wicks – TimesLIVE