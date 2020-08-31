EMLM starts ward based clean-up programme

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality recently embarked on a clean-up program to ensure a safe and hygenic environment for citizens.

A statement issued by municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said the ward-based clean-up programme would focus on residential areas that require cleaning in Mlungisi, Whittlesea, Ezibeleni, Tarkastad, Hofmeyr and Molteno. Kowa said the campaign was rolled out for the third time this year and is anticipated to end on December 11.

“Municipal plant will be used to undertake all heavy duty errands while employees will do all other manual work. Work to be carried out includes clearing of illegal dumping sites, grass cutting, vegetation control, clearing of gutters, beautification and creation of rockeries, cleaning of cemeteries and other public amenities, as well as awareness campaigns.”

The statement indicated that communities continued to use illegal dump sites despite efforts by the authority through previous cleaning campaigns. “More effort will be made to undertake awareness campaigns so that households know their responsibility towards attaining a clean environment,” read the statement.

Community services portfolio head Zukiswa Ralane said: “The campaign has been introduced to deal with the backlog caused by the national lockdown and recent breakdown in service due to mechanical problems in our fleet. We operated with skeleton staff as some members were quarantined. The refuse collection service has not been optimally rendered in the last few months and this intervention is aimed at bridging that gap. We are using all available resources to bring back some normality to the refuse removal.”