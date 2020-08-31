SA drunks rev up calls to tighten booze laws

Alcohol’s deadly hand in road crashes and violent attacks – thrust to the fore after booze was unbanned two weeks ago – has led to renewed calls for stringent liquor regulations to save lives.

But a piece of legislation which policy experts said could turn the tide has been stalled for four years.

If signed into law, a draft liquor bill, first published in 2016 for public comment by the trade and industry department (DTI), would mean the legal drinking age would be raised to 21. It would also result in stringent booze advertising restrictions, and limits on trading hours.

This week, transport minister Fikile Mbalula called again for “stronger regulations” after three policemen were killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Southern Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) director Maurice Smithers said the bill – alongside the Road Traffic Amendment Bill, which sets a zero limit for drink driving – should be fast tracked.

“Government themselves acknowledge that there is an issue with the way alcohol is consumed, and it is now critical. We are baffled as to why they don’t take the tools they already have and deal with this problem,” he said.

The DTI’s Sidwell Medupi said gaps and challenges in the regulatory environment were being “carefully assessed”.

“[This] includes the recent experience during the Covid-19 pandemic and the range of views held.”We need to look at the trauma, both emotionally and economically, that death or severe injury causes a family, and also the re-traumatisation that occurs when there is not a conviction for killing or injuring one’s loved one