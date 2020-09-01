‘I am still alive,’ says David Mabuza after month-long sick leave

Mabuza said this during the ANC top six officials’ post-NEC meeting media briefing on Monday.

Following mounting speculation recently about Mabuza’s health, “The Cat” – as he is affectionately known – has come out of the dark and is back at work.

Mabuza said it was shameful that some South Africans decided to spread fake news that he was dead. He returned to work 10 days ago, he said.

“I took leave for a period of a month because of my health condition and I was in the good hands of doctors in the country. So I came back. This is my 10th day at work,” said an upbeat Mabuza.