‘When the person was around it was all smiles’: Phumzile Van Damme on people leaving the DA

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has slammed “flip-floppers” in the DA, saying “some human decency would be cool”.

Van Damme’s statement comes after John Moodey threw in the towel as the DA’s Gauteng leader on Wednesday.

In his resignation speech, Moodey said the DA was “no longer a home” for him and he was even struggling to sleep in the party’s T-shirt.

“I can no longer drive my end for a better SA in this environment. And I’m aware of many more DA members who feel the same way that I do,” said Moodey.

Moodey also criticised the DA’s federal chairperson Helen Zille over her tweets about black people living in a perpetual state of victimhood, saying the comments were hurtful and insensitive.