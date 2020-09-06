Too early to celebrate decline in Covid-19 stats, says KZN premier

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says it is too early for the province to start celebrating the decline in Covid-19 cases.

“As KZN we have taken the view that it may be too early for us to celebrate the drop in infections and the drop reported. We will, however, be continuously guided by the national coronavirus command council,” he said.

Zikalala was briefing the media on the latest Covid-19 statistics in the province on Sunday.

On Saturday evening the province had 114,646 cumulative cases, the second highest in the country, and of those, 10,586 were active cases. The province’s recovery rate is at 89%.

“The province is currently ranked second-highest in terms of laboratory testing, and the positivity rate has also dropped to below 10% daily,” said Zikalala.

Hospital admissions were down to less than 1,000, in both public and private hospitals, while 60% of infected health-care workers had recovered.