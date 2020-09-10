Days of ANC ill-discipline are over, says Oscar

In what could be seen as backing Ramaphosa, Mabuyane, who was active in the CR17 campaign, described some ANC members as having “elective conference hangovers”.

“The wisdom of ANC branches must not be undermined when people lose conferences. No single ANC member or leader has a monopoly over the collective thinking of ANC branches and members,” Mabuyane said.

He called for corruption “perceived or real” to be rooted out. He described Cradock as an area with a huge economic potential, which his administration was hoping to realise.

Turning to Goniwe, Mabuyane said the late councillor “left an indelible mark” in Inxuba Yethemba and the district authority.

“She carried herself with dignity and did not forsake the values of the ANC in discharging her duties. She [was] the calibre of an ANC cadre our society yearns for because the ANC is the leader of society.

“Our society looks up to the ANC and its cadres to uphold high moral and ethical standards and to work solely for the upliftment of our people, not for personal gain.”

Goniwe never expected to receive special treatment by virtue of her surname. Because of her dedication to serving the ANC, the party never hesitated to deploy her, Mabuyane said.

“She was a humble, respectful and loyal cadre who took instructions and implemented them with no qualms.”

Goniwe is survived by her two children, Nobuzwe and Nyaniso.

By Mkhululi Ndamase – DispatchLIVE