Unilever and EFF agree: TRESemmé products will be back in stores in 10 days’ time

Unilever told the EFF it could not give in to this demand.

“We could not find each other on the publishing of the names of the people responsible for the racist image,” the joint statement from the two parties said. “Moreover, the director involved in the campaign has since left the company and the country,” the statement revealed.

The company would take action against the remaining employees.

The TRESemmé advert was published by Clicks on its website last week.

It showed four images: two of black women’s hair described as being “frizzy and dull” and “dry and damaged”, against two images of a white woman’s hair, described as “fine and flat” and then as “normal”.

The ad caused outrage with the EFF taking action against beauty and health retailer. The company explained the ad was not its own, apologised for publishing the images and said it was an oversight on its part. It suspended the staff who put the ad on its website.

The EFF, however, did not retreat and embarked on protest action against Clicks, calling for it to cut all ties with Unilever. The party said the advert had racist undertones and called for those who approved it to be fired. It disrupted operations at several Clicks stores around the country. A number of Clicks stores were damaged in the unrest.

Clicks had to obtain a court interdict to bar EFF protesters from intimidating its staff and customers and also from damaging its property. It suspended operations at all its outlets on Wednesday.

The EFF has also started talks with Clicks representatives.

By Naledi Shange – TimesLIVE