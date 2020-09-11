Eastern Cape village mob beats and torches three men accused of rape and murder

“We told the police about him after she was killed but they made no arrests. And now we learnt last night that he was one of the three men killed by the mob,” Rotile said.

Emalahleni municipality ward 1 councillor Tozama Mrwebi condemned the level of violence in Rhwantsana.

”Killing and rape of women and children in this ward is so high and the police are failing us with their lack of arrests, especially the bereaved families. But that does not justify in any way that people should take the law into their own hands.

“Two wrongs do not make a right. We strongly condemn the mob killing.”

She said women at Rhwantsana were living in fear.

On Wednesday morning, Rhwantsana youth held an imbizo against crime, attended by local Bholotwa police.

Local youth leader and ward committee member Bukiwe Mgwebi, who lives in the village, said there had been not one arrest in connection with the nine women and children raped and killed in four years.

”Since lockdown began three women have been murdered. We suspect there are people selling drugs in our village, and we are also concerned about taverns operating 24 hours a day.