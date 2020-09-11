Face 2 Face with Abongile Baku

Face2Face with accountant and entrepreneur Abongile Baku

Q: What do you do?

A: Professionally am a qualified accountant. I hold a B.Com Accounting honours degree from the University of the Free State. I also founded two businesses – Abby’s Emporium, an online thrift shop for the elegant woman and a local cab service in and around Komani called Komani Abby’s Cab.

Q: What do you enjoy about it?

A: In my profession as an accountant I have been extensively exposed to auditing. One of the things I enjoy most about auditing is to ensure that business systems are operating effectively and also enforcing accountability to stakeholders. As a thrift shop owner it gives me so much joy to be part of something to make women look and feel good. It gives me great satisfaction to know that my clients can fully depend on me to get them to their destinations timeously and safely. Might I add the conversations on some of the drives are priceless.

Q: What inspired you to venture out and start you own thing?

A: In 2019 I was fortunate enough to visit Europe and when I arrived at the Vienna city centre I was so inspired to see female cab drivers, which I had never seen before. When my contract ended it presented a perfect opportunity to start my business.

Q: What do you think is the defining trait for successful entrepreneurs?

A: Perseverance, humility and a positive attitude.

Q: Do you think Komani is ready for Uber?

A: In my opinion Uber is not practical in Komani due to our geographical set-up. However that does not mean that we should not be innovative and improve our transport service in Komani to a world class standard.

Q: What advice would you give to your younger self?

A: Be authentic.

Q: What is your favourite book?

A: The leader who had no title- Robin Sharma.

Q: What is your preference, heels or flats?

A: Flats.

Q: What can you not live without in your bag?

A: Digital bible and my wallet.

Q: What do you love about Komani?

A: The unity that the people of Komani display.