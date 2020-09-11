Trial exams start on Monday for 79,000 Eastern Cape matrics

“What about those learners? The department can’t provide data as to how many of these learners are affected and what the plan will be for them to write their trial exams,” Mbinda said.

For Sakhisizwe High School in Mdantsane, parents and teachers had done “everything in their power” to prepare matrics for Monday, amid a classroom shortage, the school governing body said.

Three classrooms at the school were destroyed by a fire — believed to have caused by pupils smoking behind the wooden structure — in 2019.

The reconstruction of the classrooms has come to a halt.

School governing body member Zoleka Tendana said: “Space continues to be an issue at our school as classrooms are scarce.

The pressure is on for learners to do well as this virus hit before they could get into depth with the curriculum. It has been a difficult time