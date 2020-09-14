AngloGold hands over 1,000 litres of sanitiser

AngloGold Ashanti, Sasol and Imperial Logistics and Sibanye have teamed up in their Nightingale initiative to do their part to fight Covid-19 as part of their corporate social responsibility drive.

On Tuesday 1,000 litres of sanitisers in 25l containers were distributed to three district health facilities ;Komani Hospital, Frontier Hospital and Cofimvaba Hospital.

The cost of the sanitiser will be split 50-50 between AngloGold Ashanti and Sasol for an initial period of three months. Meanwhile Imperial has agreed to transport the sanitiser from Sasol’s facility in Sasolburg/Secunda.

AngloGold Ashanti stakeholder engagement manager for labour recruiting areas Khaya Magadla said they were planning to bring more partners on board to make the preventative and curative initiatives ongoing for hospitals.

Magadla said the Chris Hani district was chosen as one of the beneficiaries as it had provided AngloGold Ashanti and Sibanye mining companies with labour through the years, which was why they were now ploughing back and Chris Hani was also previously identified as one of the hotspot areas for Covid-19.

“We understand that the health department finds it difficult to provide personal protective equipment. We believe if we assist the department it will make an impact. The companies also wish to express appreciation and gratitude to the courageous staff who are committed in the fight against the outbreak.”

Chris Hani health department chief director Sindiswa Tywabi said: “We are very grateful for the kind gesture for the frontline workers fighting against the pandemic. We were told this would not be the last delivery. What makes us even more happy is that when we were growing up some of our parents worked on the mines. Our forefathers worked hard for us to have better jobs.”

Tywabi said although Covid infections and deaths were dwindling, the virus was still present and workers still needed to be protected.

She said in the recent joint operations committee meeting they had resolved to strengthen Covid awareness in communities by making use of the rapid response team and municipal war rooms.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa said it is in our hands. Let us continue wearing face masks and using sanitisers. The department of water affairs continues to bring water and tanks so people have access.

“We are still in level 2 lockdown, there are still new infections so let us continue taking precautionary measures.”