Most burn victims treated in Limpopo facility were men injured in intimate partner violence

Five of his patients were women who had been injured by their male partners, and five were cases of “female to female violence” related to an intimate partner.

Of the 38 patients he treated over the past 19 months, eleven died.

“When the assailant was a male partner, the mortality rate was high. Three female patients died after being set alight by their male partners. The only male who died from intimate partner-related violence was set alight by his wife’s boyfriend,” the report noted.

Mzezewa said he had treated a 29-year-old woman who was 34 weeks pregnant.

She had been set alight by the wife of her boyfriend after the woman found out that her husband had impregnated his lover.

Mzezewa said on the second day of her admission, the victim went into premature labour and gave birth to a healthy baby.

“Mortality was highest among those admitted following religious and traditional beliefs burns. The mortality was 29%,” the report read.

In one of these cases, Mzezewa said he had treated a 24-year-old woman who was burnt with petrol by a traditional healer who claimed to be treating her herpes simplex. She sustained burns to 68% of her body and died on the day of admission.

Two patients, who were in need of mental health care, had consulted traditional healers and were burnt by steam used as a form of treatment for their psychiatric conditions.

“Unfortunately, one of them died,” read Mzezewa’s report.