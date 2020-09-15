Entry fees feed families

The first-ever SPAR Women’s Virtual Challenge commences on September 26 and this year, not only is the retail giant celebrating the extraordinary women of South Africa, but also aiming to spread the light with its official challenge theme #BeSunshine!

Reads a statement from SPAR: “Thank you to all participants who entered the race – entries are officially sold out!”

The statement goes on to say that since every entry was sold, SPAR can now donate food parcels to 30 000 survivors of gender-based violence and their families. A total of R170 000 has also been donated to the Jacaranda Good Morning Angels initiative.

“I would like to thank every single participant for stepping up and being involved in this incredible initiative. We are stronger together, as one community, in the fight against gender-based violence. Spreading the sunshine is what we aim to do best at SPAR and we cannot wait to see all the racers spreading their own sunshine on the day,” says Charleen Goschen, SPAR North Rand marketing executive.

“Do not forget to collect your race pack from your selected SPAR store from September 14 and remember to tag us on social media using the hashtag #BeSunshine!”

For more information on the SPAR Virtual Women’s Challenge, visit www.sparvirtualchallenge.co.za