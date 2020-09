Frontier Hospital social worker Babalwa Pruscent is searching for the relatives of the late Mzikayise Dlwathi who was admitted to the hospital on Augusts 12 and died the following day. He is believed to be originally from Zone 1, Ezibeleni. No one has come forward to claim his body. Anyone who knows the relatives is requested to contact Pruscent on 045 808 4320

Related