More arrests expected soon in SASSA scam

More arrests are expected following that of a King William’s Town man accused of defrauding the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) out of more than R1m.

The 51-year-old man from Kwatyutyu in King William’s Town was arrested by the Hawks on Friday.

He will appear at the Zwelitsha regional court on Monday. R1.2m was apparently taken.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile, the suspect allegedly recruited community members in King William’s Town, Bhisho and Zwelitsha to supply him with identity numbers, which he then provided to Sassa officials.