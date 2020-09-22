ANC in Gauteng extends Masuku and Diko’s leave of absence

“No we said the report has flaws and that you must go and fix those flaws. That was everybody’s statement who spoke on this,” an insider said.

“So it goes to the PWC because the PEC would have guided it to say go look at this document and that one.”

The insider said that they agreed the report was “not really conclusive. It’s not really contradictions but it misses certain things and comrades said they were not happy”.

The Sunday Times reported that Masuku challenged the findings of the integrity commission that he did not exercise sufficient oversight at the health department.

The report is also said to have found that Masuku failed to manage the public perception that he may have benefited from the PPE tenders, which he also disputed in his letter to the integrity commission.

SowetanLIVE understands that those who spoke against the report raised concerns that there were no findings of wrongdoing against him, especially on corruption allegations, but it still called for him to step down.

“You say he must resign voluntarily but there is no wrongdoing that you find. So that’s why the PEC felt there was shortcomings with this report.

“We appreciate the report but the PWC will have to look at a few things,” said the insider.

The ANC in Gauteng is expected to make an official announcement on the trio’s leave being extended by Tuesday morning.

By Kgothatso Madisa – SowetanLIVE