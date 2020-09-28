Hawks rescue 11 women in raids on ‘brothels’ in two towns

The Hawks have rescued 11 suspected human trafficking victims lured into sex work with promises of employment.

The women were found during raids on two suspected brothels in Rustenburg in North West and a house in Kuruman in the Northern Cape on Sunday morning, said Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.

Five suspects were arrested.

“Search warrants were served at two guesthouses in Kerk Street, Rustenburg, which were used as brothels. The two premises have been closed. A simultaneous operation also led to the closure of a house in Kuruman,” Mulaudzi said.