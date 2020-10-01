New twist in Orange Farm child killings as woman appears in court

There may be light at the end of the tunnel of darkness enshrouding Orange Farm as a woman appears in court on Thursday in connection with the murder of two young children.

The township south of Johannesburg has been plagued with cases of missing children and cruel child murders. The discovery of their little bodies has angered residents, who fear for their safety.

At least four children were murdered in Orange Farm this year. The latest were friends and neighbours Mpho Makondo, 8, and Simphiwe Mncina, 6, who were found early on Saturday, September 19 after being reported missing the night before.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters confirmed the arrest of a 29-year-old woman in connection with the latest murders. The woman will appear in the Vereeniging magistrate’s court.

She is a member of the community and is known to the families of the slain children. She allegedly killed them just three days after being released from custody in another child murder case.

Peters revealed that she had previously been charged for being in the country illegally.