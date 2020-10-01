Why Pitso dropped the bomb

Mosimane was apparently approached by Al Ahly after he delivered Sundowns’ 10th Premiership title on a dramatic final day of the season in which the Brazilians overtook Kaizer Chiefs, who had been in the driving seat of the title race all season.

Among many things that upset Mosimane at Chloorkop was the expectation that he report to technical director José Ramón Alexanko, and the lengthy delay in confirming his contract extension when he could have signed with a new club in January.

Though Mosimane had the will to see off those challenges and proved his detractors in the club wrong, insiders said yesterday that he viewed the approach by Al-Ahly as a perfect opportunity to grow as a coach.

“It is true that he has not been happy with some decisions.

“His constant punting of local coaches stems from the fact that he was expected to report to the technical director [Alexanko].

“He wasn’t comfortable with this,” a source close to both the coach and club said.

“Also, he was frustrated about his contract.

“He was being approached by several clubs, locally and in North Africa, and he just couldn’t understand the delay in securing a new contract with Sundowns.”

Mosimane’s contract was finally extended for four years in May.

But having won the treble, Mosimane reportedly decided he should take up the vacancy at Al-Ahly, with whom he had high-profile clashes in the Caf Champions League in recent times.

Reports from Egypt said Mosimane would get a two-year contract.

With Ahly in the Champions League semifinal — ironically after beating Downs over two legs in the quarterfinal — Mosimane could have a chance to win a second continental title in four years.

The race to replace him at Chloorkop will intensify, but the club’s president, Patrice Motsepe, appeared to rule out the possibility of Spaniard Alexanko taking over as head coach, saying he would remain in his role of technical director.

It was unclear if first assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi would ascend to the position.