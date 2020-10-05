Elderly government grant recipients suffer in long queues



“We wake up at 1am or 2am. We don’t even get to drink coffee or tea. We are hungry now. They (Sassa) must go back home to our villages [to deliver grants].”

These were the words of a 68-year-old mother queuing at a government grant pay point at the Thobi Kula Indoor Sports Complex in Komani this morning. “I stay in Didimana, Hewu. I got here at 2am. It’s now just before 8am and they have not opened. Look at the queue.”

The mother said she was speaking on behalf of many of the other pensioners in the snaking queue. She added: “We get robbed – criminals take our money.”

