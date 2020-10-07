Zimbabwe’s Zimbaqua mine, where all the workers are women

“All I wanted was a better life, and mining has given that. It’s inspiring to find women performing roles as mine managers, as drillers. And working with other women in the mining industry gives me the supportive system I need to balance my role as mother and as a woman in mining,” said Chiroroma.

Zimbaqua is a self-funded mine, with two founding partners. It’s focus is on sustainable mining and empowering women. Iver Rosenkrantz, a founding partner and a trained gemologist, told TimesLIVE that they identified a need to create opportunities for women.

“We discovered that as the men went off to look for work, women we left to fend for the family. The mine has helped 30 women who were struggling to feed their families. The whole project created a platform for women to work in a safe environment and earn a good income.

“And for me it’s always been about telling stories, and each gemstone we create tells a positive story about the women,” said Rosenkrantz.

Anatolia Mapfumo, a mine manager and a mother of three, said working in the mining industry made her realise that women were equally capable of doing the job.

“As women, we were told mining is only for men. But now I am competent and gender doesn’t enter my mind when I am doing my job,” she said. “When I started working at the mine, I had no prior experience. I received on-the-job training and eventually I got promoted to mine manager. The opportunity gave me the means to send my children to school and feed my family, something I couldn’t do before,” said Mapfumo.

The opportunity gave me the means to send my children to school and feed my family, something I couldn’t do before