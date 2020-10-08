Is Malema dividing SA with calls for ‘ground forces’ to attend Senekal trial? Mzansi weighs in

Calls by EFF leader Julius Malema for his “ground forces” to attend the Senekal trial on October 16 to “defend” state property and democracy has sparked fierce debate and reaction on social media.
A police van was set alight and court property damaged on Tuesday as angry farmers protested against the murder of 21-year old farm manager Brendin Horner.
Two men were arrested in connection with Horner’s murder last week after bloodied shoes and clothes were found and taken in for forensic testing. The court matter was postponed to Friday next week for a formal bail hearing.
Malema was critical of the government’s response, questioning whether the government would have acted if it were black people involved in the protests.
Police on Wednesday arrested a 52-year old farmer for his alleged involvement in the violent protests. He is expected to be charged with malicious damage to property and public violence.
Some saw nothing wrong with Malema’s calls, while others accused him of causing divisions among black and white people and inciting violence.
Malema has not issued a response to these claims.
These are some of the views shared on Twitter:
By CEBELIHLE BHENGU – TimesLIVE