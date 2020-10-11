Robbery suspect dies in hospital after jumping off bridge to evade police

A man who tried to evade police by jumping off a bridge after allegedly robbing a shop in Greenbushes on Friday, has died from his injuries.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man, 34, who has not been named, died on Sunday morning from multiple injuries he sustained when he jumped over the railings of a bridge at the N2 off-ramp near Uitenhage Road on Friday.

This follows a car chase from Baywest Boulevard which ended when the suspects hit a taxi.

The man was arrested along with a 44-year-old man in connection with a robbery at a business in Old Cape Road on Friday at about 4.40pm.

It is alleged the two men, along with a third , entered the café and held the shop-owner at gunpoint before they made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and two cellphones.

Naidu said details of the white Toyota Corolla they were driving were immediately circulated on all police channels.

Later, while anti-gang unit members were on the Baywest Boulevard, they spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.

“Police fired two shots in an attempt to stop the suspects.

“The vehicle collided with a taxi on the N2 off-ramp for Uitenhage Road near Sidwell,” Naidu said.

The driver, 44, was arrested while his passenger, 34, got out and ran. He jumped over the railings of the bridge and fell into a river below.

He was later found in possession of a revolver and the stolen cellphones.

Naidu said the Toyota Corolla had been reported stolen from Humewood on October 8.

While the driver was detained on a charge of business robbery and possession of suspected stolen property, the 34-year-old suspect was detained on charges of business robbery, possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property for the cellphones.

Naidu said an inquest docket has been opened with regard to the death of the 34-year-old, while the driver is expected to appear in court on Monday.

She said police were still searching for the third suspect as this person was not in vehicle at the time of the chase.

BY DEVON KOEN

HeraldLIVE