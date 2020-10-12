Penxe shows his mettle

Yaw Penxe put in a timely reminder of what a special talent he is in the Springbok Green team’s 25-9 win over the Gold team at Newlands last Saturday. It will not only create further interest from potential suitors for the winger, but it will also enhance his chances for future selection in the Springbok set-up.

The former Queenian put in a good performance that was applauded by Springbok coaches, Deon Davids and Mzwandile Stick, who both coached Penxe at the Southern Kings. The beleaguered Southern Kings have left players and coaches in limbo after the franchise was liquidated. The players have been left with no rugby to play and, more critically, with no wages.

This match was very important for Penxe, not only as a fitting opportunity to prove his immense talent, but it acted as a window to convince other unions to have a closer look at him with the option of signing him. He did not disappoint as he put in a mammoth performance with the limited opportunities that he got. He enthusiastically chased down the aerial bombs from halfback pair Elton Jantjies and Sanele Nohamba and was very unlucky to miss out on a try after he was hindered by Damian Willemse, which led to a penalty try.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick believes it is only a matter of time before Penxe finds a new home away from Port Elizabeth. Stick said: “I much doubt that Yaw will still be stuck in limbo in two weeks’ time. With the way he played today, if I was a coach somewhere in South Africa, I’d take the opportunity to bring him into my team. I have known him since he was 19 and I coached at the Kings as well as the Junior Springboks.

“He is a player with great potential. You saw him under the high balls, he was very aggressive and involved,” said Stick. “I would be surprised if he was still in PE after this. There will be a lot of teams after him now and I am really happy for him. What is happening to him and others at the Kings is not nice. He deserves an opportunity.”

Deon Davids was instrumental in getting Penxe to the Kings senior set-up during his tenure as coach of the Eastern Cape franchise. He was delighted with Penxe’s performance.

“I think Yaw is a special talent. It was one of the reasons he was invited here. We know his strengths as an outstanding attacker and someone who can finish an opportunity when it comes.

“I am really pleased that he grabbed the opportunity and he really did well for a player who was out for so long with injury, but came back. We know he worked incredibly hard. He is confirmation that if a player works hard enough and grabs his chances, then anything is possible. We know there is plenty of talent and there are probably more of these players, but it is a question of getting an opportunity,” concluded Davids.

With the expanded Currie Cup starting this weekend, it is only a matter of time before we see the speedy winger in the colours of another union.