Covid cases spike due to ‘bad behaviour’ — Goqwana

Goqwana said though the statistics indicated a spike, it was still unclear that there would be a second surge in infections.

“Things are much better now because of the warm temperatures. The virus is not too active in warm conditions but it’s still spreading, so people must continue to protect themselves.

“Level 1 of the lockdown was meant to help resuscitate the economy.

“People should continue wearing masks and using alcohol-based sanitisers.

“The fact that recoveries stand at almost 90% gives us hope. But people must take the next person as Covid-positive until proven otherwise.”

Goqwana warned if Covid-19 was still prevalent next winter, “we will be in big trouble”.

On Friday, DispatchLIVE reported that authorities in the Eastern Cape were looking to lift a suspension on traditional circumcision rites after the entire winter season was suspended because of Covid-19.

Goqwana said with the spike in positive cases this was not advisable, but if authorities decided to move ahead with lifting the ban it had be to be strictly regulated.

“I don’t think we are ready. It will be impossible to keep social distance inside ibhoma [hut] and if one person gets infected there, they will spread the virus because there’s no ventilation.

“And people have to share alcohol there sometimes and that will need to be regulated as well.”

He added that government was still struggling to control circumcision-related deaths in the mountains and that reopening the traditional rite would be a disaster.

An inquiry was sent to provincial health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana but at the time of writing on Monday no response had been provided.

By Mfundo Piliso – DispatchLIVE