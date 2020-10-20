R3m to fix potholes on Fikile Gwadana Drive

A substantial R3m will be used to patch up the pothole-riddled road into Ezibeleni.

Fikile Gwadana Drive will be under repairs for the next three months in what is the first leg of operation “war on potholes”.

Enoch Mjigima Local Municipality (EMLM) mayor Luleka Gubula was on site when the consultant contracted for the repairs was revealed.

The mayor called on residents to support the project and work hand-in-hand with the municipality.

“In May we promised the people of Komani that potholes would be fixed. Today we are here to honour that promise. Car owners have incurred great costs because of potholes. This project will benefit commuters and the wider community.

“However, we ask residents to take ownership of the project and work with us so that there may be no unnecessary delays. We ask the people to be vigilant because there is a tendency to stop projects when stakeholders feel aggrieved by processes.

“People must have a sense of ownership, they must not watch while government resources are looted. Ours is to make sure that these resources are not wasted, while also fulfilling our constitutional mandate to provide sustainable services.”

Gubula also called on the department of transport to further avail more funds to repair the rest of the potholes in Komani.

“Now that we have started using the money they allocated, we hope this will encourage the department to give us the rest of the R8m they committed. We want to move beyond the scope of this road and fix all the potholes in Ezibeleni,” added Gubula.

According to the head of technical services at EMLM, Noluthando Nqabisa, the three million worth of repairs will start from the railway line all the way up Gwadana Driv and, finish at Ikhala TVet College in Ezibeleni.

“We have been given R3m by the department of transport. This includes all the project costs, management and the actual work. In this financial year we will target all access roads, including taxi routes, in the Mlungisi area. We have already handed over our application to the department of transport for the rest of the funding,” said Nqabisa.