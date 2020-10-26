‘God has blessed us with a girl’: Mmusi Maimane and wife, Natalie, welcome their third baby

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and his wife, Natalie, have welcomed the birth of their third child.

Maimane shared the good news on Twitter on Saturday, revealing the baby is a girl named Kutlwano.

He thanked God for the new bundle of joy and a new chapter.

“Modimo o re tshegofaditse ka mosetsana. Re leboga Modimo ka Mpho ya bophelo. Ke Rre gape (God has blessed us with a girl. We thank God for the gift of life. I am a Father again),” said Maimane.