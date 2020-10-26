‘God has blessed us with a girl’: Mmusi Maimane and wife, Natalie, welcome their third baby

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and his wife, Natalie, have welcomed the birth of their third child.
Maimane shared the good news on Twitter on Saturday, revealing the baby is a girl named Kutlwano.
He thanked God for the new bundle of joy and a new chapter.
“Modimo o re tshegofaditse ka mosetsana. Re leboga Modimo ka Mpho ya bophelo. Ke Rre gape (God has blessed us with a girl. We thank God for the gift of life. I am a Father again),” said Maimane.
The baby announcement comes after Maimane had time to reflect on his political journey and outlined his main focus.
Reflecting on one year after leaving the DA, Maimane said he was at peace.
“It’s been a year since I resigned from the DA. My skin is glowing, my mind is clear. I am at peace and I have had some time to reflect on my political journey thus far,” he said
“When I got into formal politics there were two main rivals and I did not believe in the ANC. I believed it was the right and strategic move at the time. I bought into the vision.”
Maimane said over the years, he had grown and got to see the nature of the country’s national problems first-hand.
Maimane said as the DA leader, 80% of his work was managing internal conflicts and interference from outside actors. He said he tried to do that with kindness and grace, but the environment was not fertile.
“When you enter an organisation you believe in your capacity to change it from the inside, to make it better than you found it through your contribution. While you work on that, the outside world feels like you don’t hear their calls and feel their pain. I heard and I felt,” he said.
Maimane said he didn’t think leaving the DA was a wrong decision, and that he was “free from the entanglements of organisational history”.
“The events of the last year have shown I was right about the problems of the new direction. A direction of division and not unity,” said Maimane.
Maimane said he was on a new path, and the path ahead may seem confusing to some as he’s heard questions like “what is Mmusi doing?”.
In response, he said he is doing something new, something different and something disruptive.
“We can’t continue down the old paths, with old routines and the same old, same old,” he said.
“I am not bitter about the past, I am not holding any grudges. I am looking forward and I am looking upwards and I am excited to be working with young people across this nation. We will realise the SA that was promised and never delivered. I am devoted to that cause.”