Cyril Ramaphosa dismisses lockdown talk, but will address SA next week

President Cyril Ramaphosa has flatly dismissed speculation that he was planning to return the country to a hard lockdown.

Despite warnings of a Covid-19 resurgence, including from health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, Ramaphosa said that a hard lockdown was not on the cards.

Ramaphosa made the comment while taking oral questions from MPs in the National Council of Provinces on a range of issues, including Covid-19 corruption, gender-based violence and the controversial trip to Zimbabwe last month by defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula with the ANC in tow.

Responding to a question from the DA’s Tim Brauteseth, Ramaphosa that while he was concerned about the recent spike in Covid-19 infections, there was “no need to be alarmed”.

Ramaphosa said that he received a report from a team advising his government on Covid-19 on Tuesday before his appearance before the NCOP, and he would be consider it before addressing the nation during next week.

He said talk of a return to a hard lockdown was premature, adding that what was required for now was strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols — particularly as the festive season approached.

This is a developing story.

By Thabo Mokone – TimesLIVE