Ramaphosa welcomes arrest of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the arrest of five people implicated in the 2014 murder of soccer player Senzo Meyiwa.

The police on Monday announced the arrest of the five, which coincidentally fell on the sixth-year anniversary of Meyiwa’s slaying.

“Today is a day on which we revisit the sadness that affected millions of us as South Africans when we lost Senzo Meyiwa in 2014,” Ramaphosa said in a statement issued on Monday.

“But this anniversary is mitigated by the arrest of five suspects who have been unable to escape the reach of the law, regardless of the passage of time.

“We congratulate the police for their hard work and persistence. We must now allow the criminal justice system and the judiciary to do their work and handle this matter to finality.”