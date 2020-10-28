President Ramaphosa self-quarantines after dinner guest gets Covid-19

A charity event with just 35 guests has pushed President Cyril Ramaphosa into self-quarantine because one of the guests has contracted the coronavirus.

Ramaphosa’s office said he is feeling well and will perform his duties remotely while observing the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine.

The president had attended a fundraising dinner on Saturday for the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

“The event for 35 guests was held at a Johannesburg hotel where foundation guests were the only people hosted by the establishment,” said the presidency.

“The event adhered stringently to Covid-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks. As was the case with all guests, the president himself removed his mask only when dining and addressing the guests.”

However, the Adopt-a-School Foundation advised dinner guests on Tuesday that a guest had shown symptoms on Sunday.

The guest had been tested on Monday and received a positive result on Tuesday.