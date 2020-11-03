Maths, science lab nearly ready: State-of-the-art R50m Cofimvaba development

A maths and science laboratory worth about R50m which is being built in the rural town of Cofimvaba is expected to reach completion by December. The lab will have a planetarium and a computer lab system as some of its top features.

Department of education MEC Fundile Gade took a tour around the building with the department’s top officials to view the features of a project which he said was for the entire province.

“We wanted to look at the lab and have an idea of the contribution it will make to the e-learning programme we have introduced in the province. I am happy to see the progress.

‘This is an excellent job that the architects and scientist were encouraged to be part of. It is one of the best labs in the country. I am happy it has been built in a rural area. We must move from the mindset that good things should go to towns and cities.

“We have created 13 centres for e-learning across the districts we expect the lab to feed. We also wanted to look at whether we will utilise the lab early next year.”

The MEC said the project and similar ones would be rolled out next year.

Queenstown provincial teacher development institute acting director Daan Jonker said the windows of the structures were made to create air circulation through a tower, to keep the temperature cool in summer.

“The classrooms will have screens for broadcasts to take place. The main server will be installed in the middle of the building which will support the IT infrastructure for the whole centre.”

The science facility also comes with water recycling equipment.

“ Nothing goes to waste here. The pupils will have a scientific experience. That is the great thing about the lab,” Jonker said.

He said groups of no more than 20 would be allowed to work in this environment, adding that the lift would assist special needs pupils to navigate the building.

“The official launch will take place next year, with the project team to decide on the due date,” Jonker said.