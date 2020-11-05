Three reasons why Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s reality show will be lit!

Though no details of their wedding plans have been announced, we get to see the couple put a ring on it!

Recently, Mampintsha proposed to Babes live on air on Gagasi FM and there were heart emojis for the couple’s exciting news. Taking to Instagram, Babes expressed her disbelief and happiness when her lover got down on one knee for her.

“Within a blink of an eye and now I’m left speechless. The journey wasn’t easy but we stuck together through thick and thin. Ngiyabonga Mashimane,” said Babes.

We can only imagine their excitement with wedding bells in the future, and we are sure to see the trials and tribulations of their engagement!

At least we have one thing to look forward to in 2020! We can’t wait to get to know Babes and Mampintsha better, with a view into their personal lives.

By Deepika Naidoo – TimesLIVE