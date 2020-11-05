Warning on Covid-19 second wave

With the steadily growing active coronavirus cases in the country, this week President Cyril Ramaphosa warned against complacency among citizens and a possible second wave of infections if people did not adhere to lockdown regulations.

Ramaphosa also debunked rumours about the country being placed on lockdown alert level 3 or 4 next month, indicating he would be the one to announce a move in lockdown levels if there was a need.

Last week, the Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) announced that council speaker Mxolisi Koyo was in quarantine following a positive Covid-19 result last week.

CHDM mayor Wongama Gela said the speaker experienced flu-like symptoms and was in self-isolation at home as a precaution to limit exposing the virus to others.

“Everyone who had been in contact with Koyo is advised to monitor symptoms that may arise while in quarantine or may go for a Covid-19 test. We wish the speaker a speedy recovery and all those affected by Covid-19. The speaker will temporarily withdraw from certain council activities, particularly those that require physical presence and will connect virtually until he completely recovers.”

This brings the number of CHDM councillors and staff who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus to eight.

The Rep reported (Warning on second wave, September 25) that Chris Hani health department chief director Sindiswa Tywabi had cautioned people for not adhering to lockdown regulations when the country moved to alert level 1.

She said people had to be on the lookout for the second wave of coronavirus and that the health department needed be prepared to carry the Covid-19 burden and that of trauma in casualty wards in hospitals again.

“The health department found itself with a double-edged sword when level 1 was announced by the president. We will soon see many motor vehicle accidents and incidents of assault, because people are inherently reckless, especially when they are drunk.

“The biggest enemy will be people not complying with the restrictions as they have been since level 5. If we do not wear masks, keep a social distance, wash and sanitise our hands regularly, we will see the numbers growing again.”

Tywabi lamented that those who had survived the virus during its peak in June and July would not be spared, and needed to keep safe as the virus was not “merciful” the second time around.

“People must know that if you survived the virus during its peak, you are not out of the woods yet. We have observed that when the virus hits for the second time, it is not merciful.”

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this week that President Cyril Ramaphosa went into self-quarantine after a guest at a dinner he attended tested positive for Covid-19.