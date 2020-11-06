Dinangwe wins taverns mini-top-notch-tournament

The Komani taverns mini-top-notch-tournament was almost derailed on Sunday after things got heated pitch side over match officiating.

Four teams were in Nomzamo to complete the tournament which started last weekend in hopes of walking away with the R5 000 pot.

Mutile FC, Stololo FC, Botyie FC and Dinangwe FC were the semi-finalists while Zamaland FC, Endaweni FC, Advent FC and Ezibeleni visitors, Lovers Tavern FC, were knocked out last week.

In the first semi-final, Mutile FC, the hosts, went up against Stololo FC. Continuing with the impressive form from last week, Mutile beat Stololo 1-0 and booked a place in the final.

Dinangwe FC and Botyie FC contested the second semi. The favourites, Botyie, succumbed to Dinangwe, letting in three goals and only managing to net one thereby dropping out of the competition.

The final, played to great fanfare, was however almost derailed when things almost got physical on the pitch after players became discontent with the refereeing.

A penalty gave Dinangwe the lead at half time. Mutile FC started the second half strongly scoring twice to take a 2-1 lead. Hopes of glory slipped from their hands, however, with Dinangwe mounting an impressive comeback to net two more goals and win the tournament.

Dinangwe won the first prize of R3 000 while runners-up Mutile walked away with R2 000.

Mutile coach, Thulani Mpontsane, said they were happy with how the day went even though they did not manage to take the grand prize as the host team.

“The spectators made the day. We are so happy with the support they showed. After the game they thanked us for returning sport to Nomzamo which is something we are happy about because we prepared this pitch so we can host more games in this area,” said Mpontsane.