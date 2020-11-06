Minister Sisulu addresses housing concerns in Komani

Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu says there is no need for land grabs because government is giving people land. The only catch, says the minister, is they need to prove they can use it.

Sisulu was at the Mzingisi Skweyiya Hall in Komani today to listen to residents’ concerns regarding service delivery.

Responding to complaints about long-awaited RDP houses, Sisulu said those who want land must apply to her department but they have one year to build houses on that land.

