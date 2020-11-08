Herman Mashaba on Biden’s victory: ‘A profound reminder that every vote matters’

Mashaba made this comment when he congratulated Biden, and US vice president-elect Kamala Harris, for their historic election victory on Saturday.

The Democrat Party candidate won the race to become the next US president, defeating Donald Trump after a nail-biting vote count after Tuesday’s election.

“The election is not only historic for seeing the first woman — a woman of colour — elected to the office of vice-president, but for the historic turnout from Americans who went to the polls to cast their vote,” Mashaba said.

He said over 144m Americans cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election, with Biden currently holding a 4m vote margin over President Donald Trump.

“This demonstrates the power of the often silent majority to take political power into their hands, and hold politicians accountable for their actions.

“At a time in SA history where we are seeing an increasing number of voters become disillusioned by the political system and abstain from voting, the events in the US this week serve as a profound reminder that every single vote matters,” Mashaba said.