Covid-19 – Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, the health ministry yesterday reported 20 COVID-19 related deaths today: 19 from Eastern Cape and 1 from Gauteng, This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 809.

Of the 20 deaths reported yesterday, 1 was reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours in Gauteng.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 679 688 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%

Province Total Deaths Total Recoveries Active Cases Eastern Cape 3878 92126 5332 Free State 1564 45872 10499 Gauteng 4862 221662 3775 KwaZulu-Natal 3255 115344 5412 Limpopo 476 17009 445 Mpumalanga 607 29083 584 North West 475 29809 3571 Northern Cape 295 18418 3683 Western Cape 4397 110365 4480 National 19809 679688 37781

Rep Reporter