Covid-19 – Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, the health ministry yesterday reported 20 COVID-19 related deaths today: 19 from Eastern Cape and 1 from Gauteng, This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 809.
Of the 20 deaths reported yesterday, 1 was reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours in Gauteng.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 679 688 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%
|Province
|Total Deaths
|Total Recoveries
|Active Cases
|Eastern Cape
|3878
|92126
|5332
|Free State
|1564
|45872
|10499
|Gauteng
|4862
|221662
|3775
|KwaZulu-Natal
|3255
|115344
|5412
|Limpopo
|476
|17009
|445
|Mpumalanga
|607
|29083
|584
|North West
|475
|29809
|3571
|Northern Cape
|295
|18418
|3683
|Western Cape
|4397
|110365
|4480
|National
|19809
|679688
|37781
Rep Reporter