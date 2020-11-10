Face2face with Asanda Dlikilili

What do you do?

I am an entrepreneur and an activist.

What do you enjoy about it?

Solving problems; venturing into business and being part of the growth of the local economy; self discipline and daily pressure.

What do you think is the most important trait an entrepreneur needs to have?

Be diligent, take calculated risks and be profit driven

How do you think government can better support budding entrepreneurs?

Rotation of databases in departments and local municipality; business grants; access to markets and by-laws in local municipalities that protect the interests of emerging business. Ring fence local procurement and amend the national credit bureau act.

When you are not working what do you enjoy doing?

I enjoy taking part in church praise and worship, out door meditations, spending time with my son and family as well as driving while playing loud music.

What is your motto in life?

Do your best today as tomorrow is unknown.

What place would you like to travel to and why?

Jerusalem, to know the history of Jesus as I believe biblical history has been written to serve a particular gender and race.

What do you enjoy about Komani?

The rich history; it is closer to my home town Cacadu and Xonxa Dam, my favourite meditation spot.