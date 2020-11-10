New York stage within Cya’s reach

The community of Ezibeleni could soon see one of their own in the international big or small screens if the local youth manages to garner enough funds to attend a New York convention hosted by the International Modelling and Talent Agency (IMTA) in July.

Siyasanga “Cya” Kambi returned from the IMTA auditions hosted in Johannesburg last Friday, where she wowed the judges with her monologue and was awarded a partial scholarship by the New York Film Academy (NYFA).

The NYFA awarded six scholarships for the best performances, three of which were worth $10 000 and the other three being 25% discount in the academy short-term programmes.

Contestants who got call backs at the Johannesburg auditions have been invited to attend one of two international conventions, with one hosted in Los Angeles in January and the other in New York in July.

“I auditioned for the New York convention, which is a massive opportunity that would prove me and many other artists from all walks of life participating in competitions, auditioning for 300 industry top brass. One does not get to see those people in one space at any given moment. It will be an intense week that will change people’s lives and I cannot wait,” said Cya.

She said as much as she did well in the acting category of the auditions, she did not have formal training in the profession and would take up a programme that would equip her with the basics.

“I do not have formal training or qualification in acting and I would like to explore more on that. Due to my passion to develop the acting and film industry in the Eastern Cape, it would do me a great deal to know the fundamental principles of it. Hence I would like to take a six or 12-month programme depending on the funds I hope to get from sponsorships.”

Kambi indicated she would need a lot of financial assistance for her to realize her dreams of attending the convention and enrolling with the NYFA, and called on local businesses and individuals to donate towards her cause.

“The IMTAs assist a lot in preparing the material one needs to get sponsorships from government and other institutions. There are also institutions like the National Film and Video Foundation that I could apply for funding from, to cover the rest of the costs. This is an opportunity I am definitely going to pursue,” she asserted.

Kambi said when she did her calculations she would roughly need about R130 000 to cover all costs including the trip to and from, accommodation, travelling while abroad, food and pocket money.