Eased lockdown regulations allowing weekend alcohol sales‚ the partial reopening of borders and resumption of international travel have been gazetted and are effective immediately.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma signed off on amendments to the regulations‚ which became effective at one minute past midnight on Thursday.

They make provision for the sale of liquor by licensed premises for off-site consumption‚ during licensed trading hours.

Alcohol can also be sold by licensed premises for on-site consumption‚ subject to strict adherence to curfew regulations.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said the regulations would be eased but urged citizens to unite and prevent the virus from spreading by following health guidelines such as wearing masks‚ sanitising and physical distancing.

The newly gazetted regulations state that the country’s 18 land borders‚ which were partially operational‚ will become fully operational‚ while 34 land borders which were closed will remain closed.

Travelling to and from SA is allowed and all international travel can resume‚ subject to the traveller providing a valid certificate of a negative Covid-19 test‚ obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel.

Failing to produce a certificate as proof of a negative test will result in travellers having to quarantine at their own cost.

International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo International Airport‚ King Shaka International Airport and Cape Town International Airport.

Daily commuters from neighbouring countries attending or teaching at a schools in SA‚ can enter the country‚ in compliance with protocols related to screening for Covid-19‚ wearing a face mask‚ transportation‚ sanitisation and social distancing.

All commercial seaports will be opened and small craft will be allowed entry into seaports‚ in line with health and border law enforcement protocols.

The gazette noted that the resumption of services for visa applications “shall be determined in directions issued by the cabinet member responsible for home affairs”.

“The amendments will give impetus to the transition from relief to recovery by allowing for more economic activity as guided by the national economic reconstruction plan‚” said a statement on Thursday by the Cogta ministry.

“Minister Dlamini-Zuma calls on citizens to observe all the necessary Covid-19 health protocols and the remaining restrictions to avert possible resurgence.”

